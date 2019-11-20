President-elect may resume in Villa before inauguration

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill seeking to make a President-elect resume in the Presidential Villa to understudy the outgoing President ahead of inauguration.

Presidential election is held not less than 90 days to the expiration of the outgoing administration, according to the law.

The bill proposes that during the waiting period, the incoming president would be empowered to review the financial records and activities of the incumbent.

Refusal by the incumbent to cooperate with or provide requested documents by the incoming officials shall upon conviction attract a fine of N10m or six months’ imprisonment or both.

These are some of the proposals in the Presidential (Transition) Bill, 2016, which the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, sponsored in the Eighth National Assembly and reintroduced in July 2019, which the House has passed for third reading.

The bill, ‘A Bill for an Act to Provide for the Smooth and Orderly Transfer of Power from One Government to Another and Other Related Matters Thereto,’ read in part, “When at any general election for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the incumbent President is not re-elected, the President shall within two weeks of the declaration of the President-elect as the winner of the election provide space for not more than 10 persons designated by the President-elect to begin a review and analysis of budgeted expenditures during the tenor of the current president, review all other necessary documents as may be requested by the President-elect’s transition team.”