Real reason Obaseki’s Chief of Staff, Akerele, resigned

Real reason the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin of Edo State, Mr Taiwo Akerele, resigned his appointment has emerged.

It was gathered that the major reason for Akerele’s resignation may not be unconnected with his being sidelined in the affairs of the state government.

He was said to have been dissatisfied with the state of things.

Addressing a rally at the King’s Square (Ring Road) organized by civil society and other groups to drum up support for him in the face of stiff opposition to his second term bid, which was broadcast live, Governor Obaseki told the gathering that the state “is in the hands of three of us, myself, the deputy governor, Hon. Philip Shaibu and Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie”.

Besides, the Chief of Staff, Akerele, while speaking to journalists in Benin City on plans for public presentation of a book he wrote entitled “Sage of Growth-Reflections of a Policy Economist” before his resignation, had said those who work hard in government and those who do not work as hard, are all rated equally, that government lacks indices for measuring performance.

For that reason, he said: “In politics, there is no indices for measuring those doing well, I won’t encourage my children and those close to me to be in government”.

However, Akerele in his letter of resignation dated April 25, 2020, said:‎ “My decision to exit the government is based on administrative and governance grounds”.

“I am solidly with His Excellency Mr Godwin Obaseki in his quest to transform Edo State. His mission and vision resonates with mine.

“This is all I have to say, I will like to be given opportunity to go private as I part ways administratively with the government based on principles.”

Following the resignation of Akerele, Governor Obaseki, yesterday, approved the appointment of Osaze Ethan Uzamere as his new Chief of Staff.

In a statement in Benin City last night, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

According to the statement, “Uzamere is the son of Senator Ehigie Uzamere, who represented Edo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011. The Sun