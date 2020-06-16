Reopening: FAAN advises passengers on check-in times

Ahead of the resumption of commercial flights in the country, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised passengers to arrive at airports at least three hours before flight time.

The Authority made this known on Monday as part of the new protocols for the restart of flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing via Twitter, it said the early arrival by travellers would enable efficient checks and screening before boarding.

“COVID-19 Flight Resumption Protocol for Passengers: You are advised to arrive at the airport three hours before your flight due to the new COVID-19 safety checks,” it wrote.

FAAN also urged travellers to maintain two metres distance from each other at the airports while noting that persons not wearing their face masks will not be allowed into airports’ premises.