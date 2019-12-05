Reps raise 2020 budget to N10.6tr as Senate receives report

The House of Representatives has raised the 2020 Appropriation Bill from N10.33 trillion to about N10.6 trillion.

This is as the Senate chamber of the National Assembly has received the report of the 2020 budget from its Committee on Appropriation.

The new figure has been proposed by the House Committee on Appropriation, which is scheduled to lay its report on the national budget at the plenary today (Wednesday).

The committee has recommended a total budget sum of N10,594,362,364,830.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 8, 2019, presented the appropriation bill to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Both the executive and the legislature plan to pass the bill before Christmas break to return Nigeria to a January-December budget cycle.

The committee also recommended that the current 2019 budget terminates on December 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Senate committee Chairman, Senator Barau Jibrin, laid the report of the N10.33 trillion budget presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 8 during Wednesday’s plenary.

Also on Wednesday, the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, administered oath of office on Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC)) as the new senator representing Kogi West.

Adeyemi defeated Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the re-run senatorial election ordered by the Court of Appeal in Abuja that was concluded last weekend.