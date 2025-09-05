Scores of retired Nigerian soldiers on Thursday blocked the entrance to the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja, protesting the alleged delay in releasing funds to the Military Pensions Board (MPB) for the payment of their outstanding entitlements.

The pensioners said they resorted to the fresh protest after officials of the Ministry of Finance failed to honour earlier assurances that their benefits would be paid by August 10.

It would be recalled that the ex-servicemen had suspended a similar protest on August 4 following a meeting with officials of the Ministries of Defence and Finance, where they were promised that the backlog of payments would be cleared.

One of the protesters, identified as Mama G, said the renewed demonstration was prompted by what she described as government’s failure to act on its commitments.

“We are here because the promises made to us were never fulfilled. We had no choice but to return to the streets. This time around, the protest will be massive,” she said.

The retired soldiers have, in recent years, staged several protests in Abuja and other cities, lamenting delays in payment of their pensions and accusing authorities of neglect.

As of press time, the Ministry of Defence, Defence Headquarters, and the Military Pensions Board had yet to respond to the protest.