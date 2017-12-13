Rivers: East-West Road designed to fail – FG

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani, on Wednesday, said the much-talked about East-West Road in the Niger Delta was designed to fail.

He however said the present administration would correct the situation.

Usani spoke with State House correspondents at the end of a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister also disclosed that the council approved N16bn for the construction of the headquarters of the Niger Deltal Development Commission

He said the building, which would be sited in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, would be completed within 52 weeks.