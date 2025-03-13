The Concerned PDP League (CPDPL), on Thursday, stated that there had been “calculated and deliberate misinformation and smear campaign against the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister His Excellency Barr. Nyesom Wike, with the aim to set President Bola Tinubu against him by “a self acclaimed activist Barr. Deji Adeyunju, because Ugochinyere’s press conference is becoming worthless to his sponsors and meaningless to the general public hence, the coming into the business by Adeyunju.”

A statement jointly signed by Alhaji Tasiu Makila Muhammad, National Secretary and Comrade Justina D. Dashi, Acting Director of Publicity and Communication, added that “Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochiyere has enjoyed patronage by way of sponsorship of his propaganda career against the FCT Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike, by the Governor of Rivers State Sir Sim Fubara, since the political tension in Rivers State, which Ugochiyere has maximized to become his Cocoa farm, but for our Apex leader and group that has constantly exposed his lies and propaganda, which has made Nigerians to take his Press Conferences with a pitch of salt because, it is always full of lies and propaganda. But it seems there’s a transition from him to Adeyunju.

“We have reliably gathered that, Deji Adeyunju himself or via a proxy person or group is preparing to address a State of the Nation press conference pretentiously titled, Akpabio Vs Natasha and Other Matters Arising, at his wuse 2 office by 9am tomorrow Friday the 14th of March, 2025. But deliberately didn’t include the Rivers State matter which he is planning to dwell on during the press conference, knowing fully well that, that is the main theme for the briefing, considering that, the Rivers State Governor is bank rolling the expenses, allegedly.

“Also Nigerians can recall that, the FCT Minister sometimes ago exposed the hypocrisy of Adeyunju and how he came to beg for Wike to make him the PDP National Publicity Secretary (NPS) and the FCT Minister in his usual characteristics manner blatantly said no to him, that he lacks the capacity to be PDP NPS, and that was below the belt blow that Deji has not recovered from. Ever since then, he is bent on castigating Wike and is acideously working towards setting President Tinubu against Minister Wike, which he hopes to achieve with his tomorrow’s press conference.

“We want to assure Adeyunju that, his tomorrow’s press conference which he disguisingly titled Akpabio Vs Natasha and Other Matters Arising but with the primary intention to talk about the Rivers State issue and attack the FCT Minister, will be of no consequence and has already failed.

“Therefore, we urge Nigerians and the general public to disregard Adejunju’s sponsored press conferences tomorrow, aimed at making the Minister look bad before Mr. President and the general public. We want to advise the Rivers State Governor that, sponsoring propagandists and commercial activists will not help his situation which Ugochiyere, his minders and new found friends has put him in, in any way”, the statement asserted.