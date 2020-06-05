Robbers raid Kogi bank, Police HQ, kill 8 cops, passers-by

Nine persons, including eight policemen and one civilian, were feared killed in Isanlu, Kogi State, when a gang of armed robbers launched an attack on a branch of a bank and a police station in the town, on Thursday.

The armed robbers were said to have invaded the Divisional Police Headquarters, Isanlu at about 1 p.m. and opened fire on all officers and men on duty.

Among those killed were the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in the town, five other Policemen and two Policewomen.

A source disclosed that the Police Station was completely destroyed by the armed robbers who also set free all detainees in the detention facility.

The robbers later proceeded to the bank where they killed one of the policemen on duty and carted away money.

The other victim, a male civilian, died when a stray bullet hit him.

An eyewitness said that the robbery operation lasted almost one hour.

“The robbers came in two vehicles – a bus and a car – with which they also escaped from the town.

It was learnt that the car, believed to have been snatched from its owner, was later abandoned around Kizito College, Isanlu

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, William Ayah, who confirmed the attack, said there were casualties, but the command had yet to ascertain the number. – Agency report.