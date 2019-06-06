Ronaldo hat-trick sends Portugal into Euro Nations League final

Football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo grabs a hat-trick as Portugal beat Switzerland 3-1 to reach the final of the maiden edition of European Nations League.

Ronaldo, who did not play for Portugal at the beginning of the Nations League, was playing his first match of the tournament for Portugal in the Semi-finals.

He struck a screaming free-kick on 25 minutes to give Portugal the lead.

Portugal were awarded a dubious set-piece about 25 yards out and there’s only one man standing over the ball.

Ronaldo stepped up to send a vicious, swerving ball into the corner of the net, it was absolutely sublime.

Switzerland came back in the second half to dominate the game and it paid off through a controversial VAR decision which awarded them a penalty on 56th minute of the game.

No one could quite believe what has just happened. Referee Felix Brych had awarded a penalty to Portugal when he went to check an incident which had happened a few moments earlier at the other end of the pitch.

After what seemed like an age, and after checking the TV monitor on the side of the pitch, he then awarded Switzerland a penalty for a foul by Nelson Semedo on Steven Zuber from which Ricardo Rodriguez scored.

The match was dragging on to a draw when Ronaldo made the difference on 87 minutes.

A cut-back from Bernardo Silva was perfectly executed 12 yards out by Ronaldo and the crowd in Porto sprang from their seats.

Two minutes later, Ronaldo completed a hat-trick on 89 minutes. it was his show in Porto.

Switzerland capitulated at the back and Ronaldo bent a third beyond Yann Sommer.