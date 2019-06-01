Salah: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, 5, as public holidays to mark the Muslim Eid-Al-Fitr celebrations.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, announced this on behalf of the government, while congratulating Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Ehuriah enjoined all Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for “the peace, unity, prosperity and stability of the nation.”

According to a release on Friday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, the permanent secretary also enjoined Nigerians to shun hate speeches and divisive tendencies and join hands with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a peaceful and united Nigeria.

“This is so as to achieve the next level of socio-economic development. The Permanent Secretary reaffirmed the determination of the Federal Government to protect the lives and property of Nigerians. Security agencies under the Ministry have also been directed to ensure the provision of adequate security before, during and after the Eid-Al-Fitri celebrations,” the statement added.