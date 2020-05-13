Saraki congratulates Gambari on appointment as President’s Chief of Staff

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has congratulated the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement Wednesday, Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State where Gambari hails from, described the new chief of staff as a decent man, cerebral academic and dsciplined diplomat.

“I congratulate Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari on his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Prof. Gambari is a decent man, a cerebral academic, disciplined diplomat and he is coming in with the necessary pedigree that will help him to do well on the job.

“I have no doubt that he will succeed on this onerous assignment. I urge all Nigerians to give him all the support that he needs to perform in office,” Saraki said.