Activist and former presidential candidate, African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has announced October 20 as the date for a protest march to demand the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore made this known on his X handle on Thursday.

According to him, the protest would be a “historic” march to the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, while assuring that it would be conducted peacefully and legally to demand the release of the IPOB leader.

The activist wrote, “We now have a date for the historic #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest march to the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja. It is October 20 at 7 am.”

On Wednesday, Sowore urged all South-East governors, lawmakers, traditional rulers, and religious leaders to join the demonstration.

“No more empty noise. Let @CCSoludo, @SenatorAbaribe, @alexottiofr, @PeterObi, and all others who claim to care step up and join us in person.

“Every governor, senator, member of the House, traditional ruler, priest, eze, Igbo person, and every Nigerian who believes in Kanu’s freedom should come out and do more than talk,” he added.

He also emphasised that he had reached out to other prominent Igbo leaders, including Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti; and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to join the protest.

“I have tried reaching out personally to Dr. @alexottiofr, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo @CCSoludo, and Mr @PeterObi (through his team) today. Alex Otti and Soludo neither took my calls nor responded to my messages. They promised to tell Mr. @PeterObi about our plans, although he is currently travelling. I also reached out to Alhaji @AtikuAbubakar through his team, while Senator @SenatorAbaribe said he would return my call. I spoke with Obinna Agwuocha of the House of Representatives. He was receptive and encouraging.

“The Abia State House of Assembly members informed me that they plan to travel to London next week and then return directly to Abuja for further action. They mentioned they intend to visit the Attorney General of the Federation first to lodge a complaint; they didn’t anticipate a “placard” protest. I told them, that’s fine; what matters most is that we agree on a unified date for action.

“This is not the time for hesitation. If we genuinely believe that @MaziNnamdiKanu deserves freedom, then every leader of conscience must act, now, not later,” he wrote.

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services since his re-arrest in 2021 after his controversial extradition from Kenya.

Despite multiple court rulings ordering his release, the Federal Government has yet to comply, drawing condemnation from rights groups and political leaders.

He faces charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, and incitement, filed by the Federal Government before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kanu has consistently pleaded not guilty to all counts.

In October 2022, the Court of Appeal discharged and acquitted him of all charges, ruling that his extradition to Nigeria violated international laws.