President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her historic emergence as the first female Prime Minister of Japan, describing her emergence as a milestone achievement that reflects her longstanding contributions to Japanese politics and governance.

Takaichi, a veteran politician and former Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, was elected after winning majority support in Japan’s parliament, breaking a decades-long gender barrier in the leadership of the world’s fourth-largest economy.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to deepening diplomatic, economic and strategic ties with Japan under Takaichi’s administration.

In the congratulatory letter personally signed by Tinubu, he extended warm wishes on behalf of the Nigerian government and people, while highlighting the shared values that underpin Nigeria-Japan relations.

He noted that her victory represented both the confidence of the Japanese people and the recognition of her loyalty and service to her political party.

The President said, “Your Excellency, on behalf of the people and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I extend to you my warmest congratulations on your election as the first female Prime Minister of Japan.

“Your victory as the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party and ultimately as the Prime Minister of Japan constitutes a remarkable expression of the confidence reposed in you by the good people of Japan.

“Your election as the first female Prime Minister of Japan is also a testament to the decades of your tremendous contributions to the growth of your political party and governance in Japan.”

Tinubu also reaffirmed Nigeria’s willingness to expand bilateral cooperation. He expressed optimism that both countries would strengthen economic and diplomatic ties under her leadership.

He added, “As you assume this mandate, you can please rest assured of Nigeria’s continued goodwill and support for Japan.

“Nigeria and Japan have maintained a deep, productive, and strategic relationship over the years, covering several areas of bilateral cooperation.

“I am confident that we would work together to build on the foundation that has been laid, as well as strengthen and deepen the relationship between our two countries.

“I therefore look forward to meeting with you at your earliest convenience to explore these opportunities.”

Tinubu concluded the letter by wishing the new PM a successful term in office.

“I am reassured that Nigeria-Japan relations will continue to blossom under your capable and visionary leadership.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem and best wishes for your good health and personal well-being”, the President’s message concluded.