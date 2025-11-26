President Bola Tinubu has appointed non-career ambassadors, ending the logjam of over two years.

The appointees are Kayode Are from Ogun State, Aminu Dalhatu from Jigawa and Ayodele Oke from Oyo State.

The president sent the list to the Senate for confirmation, on Wednesday.

“The list contains three names for now, I am sure others will follow,” Senate President Godswill Akpabio said after reading the letter from President Bola Tinubu.

After President Donald Trump of the United States blacklisted Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, many blamed this on the non-appointment of ambassadors.

In an interview he granted in September, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, dismissed concerns that diplomatic missions were paralysed without appointed envoys.

“All our embassies are functioning well. The chargé d’affaires in each mission is carrying out responsibilities effectively. The absence of ambassadors has not created a vacuum”, he had said.

He explained that an ambassador is the head of mission, but the diplomatic chain of command includes deputies, counsellors and career officers who handle daily operations.

“Diplomacy is not a one-man show. The system is designed to cope with such situations,” he stated.

Tuggar noted that the appointment of ambassadors is strictly the president’s prerogative and will be made in due course.

“Mr President is considering the matter, and when the time is right, names will be announced. Meanwhile, our missions are not idle,” he had said.

The minister added that Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives were still being pursued, with embassies facilitating trade, investment, consular services and cultural exchanges.

According to him, “Nigerians abroad are still accessing services, and our engagement with host countries has not diminished”.

He argued that many countries go through long periods without ambassadors in some missions, without it weakening diplomatic ties.

“This is not peculiar to Nigeria. Diplomacy provides for such scenarios. What matters is substance, not optics,” he said.

“Our foreign policy direction is clear, and our presence is felt globally. What we are doing is ensuring that our missions deliver tangible results for Nigerians, not just ceremonial appearances.”