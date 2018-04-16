Trump invites Buhari to Washington

President Muhammadu Buhari will meet Donald Trump in Washington on April 30 to discuss issues including “fighting terrorism” and economic, the White House announced Sunday.

“President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities: promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region,” the White House said in a statement.

Nigeria has been combating the terrorist organization Boko Haram since 2009.

The State Department under Trump approved the sale of 12 high-technology attack planes and equipment worth $600 million to Nigeria last year after the Obama administration halted the sale because of accusations that Nigeria’s air force was bombing civilians.

The scheduled meeting will be the second between the two leaders. Last year September, the two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, during a luncheon Trump held for a select group of African leaders.

President Buhari who came to power in 2015, announced last week Monday that he plans to seek re-election in 2019.

The Nigerian leader who left Abuja for the U.K. on Monday will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit which begins in London on 18 April and ends on 20 April.