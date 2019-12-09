U15 JKF Youth Cup: Teams emerge for knock-out stages

By Akeem Busari

Quarter finalists and semi finalists have emerged respectively in the male and female categories of the ongoing inaugural edition of the Dr. John Kayode Fayemi U-15 Football Competition tagged JKF Youth Cup organized by the Ekiti State Football Association.

Group A in the male category produced Gbonyin LG which came out tops with seven points garnered from three games and followed by Emure LG which placed second with four points. Group B had Efon LG and Ikere LG qualifying for the quarter finals with seven and six points respectively.

Oye LG and Ilejemeje LG emerged tops in group C with seven and five points respectively, while Ado LG garnered maximum nine points in group D, to hit the quarter finals and followed by Irepodun/ Ifelodun LG with six points.

In the female category, FC Phoenix Queens FC led group A with seven points, followed by Salem City Queens FC to qualify for the semi finals; while Fatoba Queens FC and Promise City Queens FC qualified from group B for the last four of the competition with seven and five points respectively.

Matches in the knock-out stages of the crowd-pulling and exciting youth championship are slated to hold Wednesday at designated venues across the state.

In a related development, the organizing committee revealed that it would pay a courtesy on the title sponsor and the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, at his office later this week to unveil the competition’s official wear and the trophies as well as get a date for the final of the epochal youth competition.

Meanwhile, statistics provided by the technical committee of the competition revealed that a total of 62 goals have been scored from 48 games in the male category, whilst the female category produced 31 goals from 24 games.