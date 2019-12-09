Emirates cabin crew gets recognition as world’s best at Travel Awards

Emirates cabin crew has been named World’s Leading Cabin Crew 2019 at the World Travel Awards (WTA) Grand Final Gala Ceremony.

The event marked the culmination of the WTA’s annual search for the finest travel and tourism organizations in the world, where winners of its six regional ceremonies compete for the coveted world titles. Emirates also won the world title for World’s Leading Airline – Economy Class.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer said: “We are immensely proud of our cabin crew who have joined us from over 160 nations. Every day, on over 530 flights across six continents, they deliver Emirates’ high quality product and services with passion, dedication and professionalism, ensuring our guests enjoy memorable, safe, and comfortable journeys.

“Coming from different walks of life, Emirates cabin crews truly embrace diversity and make it their strength, as they work as a team on every flight to deliver the best travel experiences. Being named World’s Leading Cabin Crew is a wonderful testimony to their efforts, and we’d like to thank our customers and industry partners for this recognition.”

Mr Al Redha added: “Emirates Economy Class remains one of the richest full-service airline cabin products in its category, and we are also delighted to be recognized as the World’s Leading Airline – Economy Class.”

In addition to world-class service by Emirates’ cabin crew team, travellers flying Emirates Economy Class also enjoy generous complimentary check in baggage allowances; complimentary beverages and meals prepared by gourmet chefs; free Wi-Fi to stay in touch with family and friends and Emirates’ multi-award-winning ice inflight entertainment with over 4,500 channels of movies, TV programmes, music and podcasts on the industry’s biggest personal screens.

At the WTA’s Middle East Gala Ceremony earlier this year, Emirates was named the region’s Leading Airline, Leading Airline Brand, Leading Airline Rewards Programme, Leading Airline Website, and Leading Airport Lounge – Business Class.

The World Travel Awards has a 26-year history of acknowledging and celebrating excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. For more information about the World Travel Awards, visit: www.worldtravelawards.com/