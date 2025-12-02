The organisers of Cycling Kano 2025 have announced strong corporate backing for this year’s event, with major brands including Union Bank of Nigeria, NNPC Limited and several other organisations confirming their sponsorship of the most anticipated sporting competition in the in Northern Nigeria.

‎The Cycling event which is now expected to kick off from the Emir’s Palace in Kano is strongly backed by the Kano State Government and also supported by Friesland Campina Plc.and other top brands in the country.

‎Cycling Kano 2025—scheduled for Saturday, December 20, 2025 is one of Northern Nigeria’s biggest cycling events, designed to promote fitness, tourism, youth empowerment, and economic activity within Kano and across the region. This year’s edition themed Health And Wellness will attract professional cyclists, fitness enthusiasts, recreational riders and children cyclists from Kano and across the country.

‎According to the organisers, interested cyclists can register via the link below:

‎https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdaOy9-ueKCq-yPq4SylPngK8PI-iTm38Ej4Tskpwbl-rj8HA/viewform

‎Participants are required to select their preferred race category and provide the necessary details to complete their registration.

‎Special Adviser to Kano State Governor on Youth and Sports Development, Sani Musa Danja has assured participants of adequate security and logistics arrangements, in collaboration with relevant state agencies, to ensure a safe and successful event.

‎The annual Cycling Kano, an event organized by the Kano State Government in collaboration with BrandEscort Communications is a landmark sporting competition aimed at promoting healthy living, tourism and youth engagement in the state.

‎The event is part of the broader Cycling Nigeria Project, a national initiative designed to promote cycling culture and its health and environmental benefits in the country.

‎For sponsorship, media partnership, or volunteer opportunities, interested organisations and individuals are encouraged to contact the organisers via [email protected] or visit the official social media pages for more details.

