Varsity workers threaten fresh strike over IPPIS, minimum wage

The non-teaching workers of Nigerian universities have threatened to embark on strike as soon as universities reopen after the COVID–19 lockdown.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) issued the threat at a press briefing held in Abuja on Thursday.

The briefing was jointly addressed by the President of SSANU, Samson Ugwoke; and General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi.

The unions said that despite series of letters to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) since February 2020, their members were still confronted with several challenges, particularly with salary payments.

Ugwoke who is chairman of JAC and President of SSANU said their members had experienced inexplicable delays in salary payments due to IPPIS.

He said, “As responsible unions, we have avoided these crisis but the irresponsibility of government and its officials have led us to a point where it has become inevitable. If fight we must, then fight we will.

“If by the time schools are asked to reopen and the needful is not done, it means hope is lost and the earlier avoidable industrial conflict becomes inevitable. This is what we seek to avert, hence this public outcry and call.”

Other issues raised by the unions included haphazard payments leading to non-payment, underpayment, overpayments and and non-issuance of payslips to workers.