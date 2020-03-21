WAEC postpones 2020 WASSCE indefinitely

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, 2020 indefinitely.

This was confirmed in a statement released by WAEC Nigeria’s Head of National Office, Mr. Patrick Ehidiamen Areghan.

The statement stated that the examination scheduled to begin April 6, 2020, was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement reads in part: “The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in Nigeria, nay, the West African sub-region, has decided to put on hold the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination

“This is as a result of the impact of the novel and deadly Corona Virus pandemic (COVID-19) and the serious implications it has for the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates, 2020, coupled with the anxieties it has generated among the populace.

“This decision is a demonstration of the organisation’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the Federal and State Governments of Nigeria and the governments of the other member countries to check the spread of the disease.

Areghan noted that the timetable for the examination had been suspended and would be “reviewed once the health situation improves.”