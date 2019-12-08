Zamfara Assembly confirms 19 commissioner-nominees

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the 19 commissioner-nominees earlier sent to it by Gov. Bello Matawalle.

The Assembly also confirmed 28 nominees as Special Advisers to the Governor at a screening exercise during plenary.

Gov. Matawalle had on Tuesday sent the list of the Commissioner-nominees and Special Advisers to the state’s House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The lawmakers unanimously considered and approved the nominees as members of the state executive council.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, who presided over the exercise, said the lawmakers confirmed the nominees as they were impressed at the screening.

One of the Commissioners-nominee, Alhaji Jamilu Aliyu and a Special Adviser-nominee, Lukman Bisalla Majidadi were absent during the screening exercise.