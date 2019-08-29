Zenith Bank unveils new loan product for children

Zenith Bank Plc has introduced a new loan scheme, called Zenith Children’s Account Education Loan, to assist parents/guardians pay their children/wards’ school fees as the new school session begins.

The bank said to access the loan, parents/guardians would have to open a ZECA account for their children/wards at any of its branches.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Zenith Bank, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said, “The bank remains focused on providing premium financial solutions that create value for its customers and meet their lifestyle needs.”

According to the statement, ZECA is a specialised savings product for children between the ages of zero and 17 years, and the account enables parents/ guardians save towards securing the financial future of their children/wards.

It said, “The loan offering, which is disbursed directly to the account of the beneficiary’s school, comes at a very competitive interest rate and flexible repayment tenors.

“Zenith Bank Plc is recognised as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Nigeria and was voted the most customer-focused bank in Nigeria for the Retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey.”