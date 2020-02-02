100 UBA customers win N10m in Bumper Account Promo

United Bank for Africa (UBA) PLC has rewarded 100 customers with N100,000 each under the new ‘Bumper account’ promo during the launch and monthly draw last Tuesday.

In line with the bank’s mission of creating superior value for its stakeholders, Bumper account, crafted to improve the lives of UBA customers, would offer account holders an opportunity to win cash prizes of up to N2 million.

Speaking at the event which was held at the UBA Head Office, in Lagos the Group Head, Retail Banking, Jude Anele said, the New ‘UBA Bumper Account’ was created with the customer in mind.

“We have in recent times deepened our focus on the most important aspect of our business – the customers we serve. Hence, our huge investment in technology to make banking easier and seamless, even as we introduce new offerings such as this Bumper Account, that will deliver improved value to stakeholders.”

He explained that new and existing customers of the bank need to ensure they have a minimum deposit of N5,000 in their UBA Bumper Account to qualify for draws. According to him, current UBA customers are to dial *919*20*1# to migrate to the UBA Bumper Account whilst potential customers should dial *919*20# if interested in opening a UBA Bumper Account.

“A total of 100 customers emerged winners at the live draws which took place here today, and as you have seen, some of our customers here present were part of the lucky ones who won N100,000 each. From here on, lucky customers will win from N10,000 to N2 million each in the monthly, quarterly and targeted draws,” Anele stated.

He added that a monthly shopping allowance of N100,000 for a year is also up for grabs. “No fewer than 50 account holders will get a whopping N2 million each across all participating regions. This account is open to both existing and new customers of the bank who save a minimum of N5,000,” Anele noted.

Ohagbelum Peace, one of the winners appreciated the bank for the promo while explaining that she was pessimistic about the draw before she was announced winner. “I am very grateful. This is a new experience for me and I am now a number one fan of UBA. This has re-enforced my belief for this bank.”

The Deputy Director and Co-ordinator, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, who monitored the draw noted that the commission had worked with UBA in many promos in the past without any issues.

While appreciating the customers, Head Consumer Banking, Chiedu Ibeku, said the two major objectives for the account is to say a big thank you to customers for being there and most importantly, to encourage a savings culture.

“Our intention is not only to reward loyalty but also to transform the lives of our customers for good.

“UBA will not relent, because we are aware that if our customers succeed, we ultimately succeed too and this will spur us on to make the desired impact in their lives,” she said