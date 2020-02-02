Lagos govt to launch mobile app for water transport

The Lagos State Government says is set to unveil eight new boats and mobile application, toward enhancing water transportation in the state.

The Managing Director, Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Mr Abdoulbaq Ladi-Balogun, made this known in Ikeja on Saturday at a news conference on the commercial launch of operations of LAGFERRY.

Ladi-Balogun said that the eight new boats and the mobile app would be officially unveiled on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

According to him, water transportation is an integral component to the development of the Lagos multi-modal transport system.

He said that there was no doubt that the waterways would offer further solution to persistent gridlock on the roads and the ever-growing transport demand in the state.

The managing director said that it was in this vision that the state government approved and procured eight units of additional ferries to the already-existing six units.

According to him, the eight new boats bring the total of boats to be deployed for commercial operations to 14.

” These boats are in the following capacities of 60Pax Capacity 3units, 50pax Capacity 2units, 40pax Capacity 3units, 30Pax Capacity 4units and 25Pax Capacity 2units.

” With our global water transportation licence, LAGFERRY will operate on all the waterways routes in Lagos State, although, in gradual phases according to the available capacity.