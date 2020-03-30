14 new COVID-19 cases takes Nigeria’s toll to 111

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday said the nation’s coronavirus cases have climbed to 111, with 14 new cases recorded.

The NCDC, on its twitter handle said out of the 14 new cases, nine were recorded in Lagos, while five in Abuja.

“Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT

“As at 09:30 pm 29th March, there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death,” NCDC said.

The NCDC had put the national figure of the deadly virus at 97 on Saturday.