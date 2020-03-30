COVID-19: Buhari imposes curfew on Lagos, Abuja, Ogun

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the total restriction of movement in Lagos and Abuja.

The President also restricted movement in Ogun State because of its proximity to Lagos.

He said this during a nationwide broadcast on Sunday.

According to him, the restriction will last for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th of March, 2020.

He, however, said the order will not affect persons delivering health care, manufacturing institutions as well as petroleum distribution firms, private security firms, print, and electronic media staff.

Buhari said, “The few confirmed cases outside Lagos and Abuja are linked to persons who have travelled from these centres. We are therefore working to ensure such inter-state and intercity movements are restricted to prevent further spread.

“Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, March 30, 2020. This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two states.

“Furthermore, commercial establishments such as food processing, distribution and retail companies; petroleum distribution and retail entities; power generation, transmission and distribution companies; and private security companies are also exempted.

“Although these establishments are exempted, access will be restricted and monitored. Workers in telecommunication companies, broadcasters, print and electronic media staff who can prove they are unable to work from home are also exempted.”

Buhari said all seaports would remain operational but changes would be made.

The President stated that all vehicles conveying food and other essential humanitarian items into these locations from other parts of the country would also be screened thoroughly before they are allowed to enter these restricted areas.

Full text of President Buhari’s nationwide broadcast:

ADDRESS BY MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON THE COVID- 19 PANDEMIC SUNDAY 29TH MARCH, 2020