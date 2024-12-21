Twenty (20) people from the Okija community in Anambra State are reported to have died in a stampede that occurred during a Saturday morning rice distribution event.

Sources indicate that the victims of the tragic incident were predominantly women.

Videos circulating on social media show lifeless bodies sprawled on the ground, while others are rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

Charles Aburime, the Chief Press Secretary to the Anambra State Governor, confirmed the incident, stating that the state government is monitoring the situation and will release an official statement soon.

The Okija stampede comes just days after a deadly crush at a carnival in Ibadan, Oyo State, where over 35 people, mostly children, lost their lives while attempting to gain entry to an event offering cash handouts and food.