2019: APC approves mode of primaries for FCT, states

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has approved both the direct and indirect mode of primaries for its governorship election scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 29, in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC National Publicity Secretary, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nabena, however, said that the party’s NWC banned its Adamawa State Working Committee from participating either as delegates or to superintendent over the governorship primaries in the state.