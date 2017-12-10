2019: Care Foundation mobilising to purchase presidential nomination form for Atiku – Chairman

The Atiku Care Foundation has vowed to buy the nomination form for the 2019 presidential elections on behalf of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Wazirin Adamawa.

This is a move to further consolidate the foundation’s position as the number one group fully supporting the ex-vice president.

A statement signed by the spokesman Jacob Onjewu Dickson, made available to newsmen on Sunday in Kaduna stated that the Chairman of the foundation, Ambassador Aliyu Ibn Abbas, expressed this on Sunday in Abuja.

“Considering the love and passion we have for Nigeria and Nigerians, the leadership of Atiku Care Foundation have taxed themselves to single-handedly buy the ticket for a true democrat and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar come 2019,” the statement said.

It explained that this was important in view of the need to free Nigeruans from the shackles if the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

“We are doing this not because of ourselves or because of Atiku Abubakar but because of Nigeria at large. Atiku is the only politician that knows the country’s problems and solutions,” it added.

It explained that already, members are gearing towards that and are all contributing.

“Every body is contributing massively to our greatest surprise, even less privileged and people from the diaspora. This shows that Atiku is indeed the next President of Nigeria come 2019,” it added.

It would be recalled that last week, Ambassador Ibn Abbas ordered state chairmen of the foundation to ensure they alongside other executives and members become card carrying members of the PDP, this was in solidarity of Wazirin Adamawa’s reunion with the party.