The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, on Sunday called on the Federal Government to adopt a more holistic approach to intelligence gathering and strengthen native intelligence mechanisms as part of efforts to tackle the growing insecurity in the country.

Oba Owoade also donated cash support towards ongoing rescue operations following last Friday’s terrorist attacks and abductions in some communities within Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The affected communities include Ahoro-Esinle, Alawusa, Yawota and Oniya villages.

Speaking through his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, the Alaafin urged the government to move away from reactive approaches to insecurity and instead invest in credible intelligence systems capable of identifying threats before they materialise.

The monarch stressed the need to deploy modern technologies for the identification and tracking of criminal suspects while also strengthening collaboration with local communities to improve intelligence gathering.

According to him, soft targets such as schools and rural communities must be adequately protected, while the financial and logistical networks sustaining criminal groups should be dismantled.

Oba Owoade stated that insecurity in the country had reached an intolerable level, noting that Nigerians were becoming increasingly apprehensive over the persistent killings, kidnappings and destruction of lives and property.

He lamented that citizens were gradually losing confidence in the government’s ability to guarantee their safety.

“The country is going through serious security challenges and what is more disturbing is that these bloodthirsty criminals cannot possess such sophisticated weapons without receiving support from certain quarters,” he said.

The monarch described attacks on innocent citizens as acts of terrorism and an abomination, urging Nigerians to support ongoing efforts aimed at ending insecurity across the country.

He warned that persistent insecurity could further weaken inter-communal trust, trigger psychological trauma among citizens and threaten the political stability of the nation.

According to him, the long-term solution to insecurity goes beyond military action and requires political courage, honesty and deliberate efforts to address the root causes of criminality and insurgency.

Oba Owoade also called for a total overhaul of the nation’s security architecture while commending President Bola Tinubu for demonstrating commitment towards tackling insecurity in the country.

He commiserated with families affected by the attacks and assured residents that security agencies were already taking necessary steps to apprehend the perpetrators.

The monarch disclosed that a combined team of police personnel and local security operatives had been deployed to the affected villages and surrounding forests to intensify rescue efforts and restore normalcy to the communities.

Reports indicated that terrorists attacked Esinele School last Friday, killing two persons, burning a vehicle and abducting 42 pupils alongside a teacher into the Old Oyo National Park forest.