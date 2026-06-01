Two policemen have been feared killed after suspected hoodlums attacked the convoy of the Chief of Staff to Anambra State Governor, Dr. Ben Nwankwo, along the Amansea–Ufuma Road.

Dr. Nwankwo escaped unhurt in the attack, which reportedly occurred on Sunday night.

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to police formations and operational units across the state to track down and arrest those responsible for the attack.

The directive was issued during an emergency security meeting at the State Police Command Headquarters, where senior officers and heads of tactical units were briefed on the urgency of the situation.

Orutugu described the attack as a direct assault on the authority of the state and vowed that it would not go unpunished.

“I want you to fish out the attackers and the killers of our officers. I demand immediate action to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act. I want results. The people of Anambra State must know that the police are fully in charge and ready to protect them,” he said.

He warned that criminal elements would no longer be allowed to operate under the cover of darkness to carry out violent attacks in the state.

“This kind of killing cannot happen under my watch. We must bring the perpetrators to justice and put an end to their activities,” the CP added.

Orutugu also expressed concern over emerging criminal tactics, noting that intelligence reports suggest some attackers now disguise themselves in police and military uniforms to evade detection.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant, especially while travelling along vulnerable routes.

The police commissioner specifically cautioned motorists and commuters using the Amansea–Ufuma Road, describing it as an isolated route that has recently become a hotspot for criminal ambushes.

“The Amansea–Ufuma Road is a particularly isolated route. Commuters and members of the public should exercise caution while using the road, as it has, in recent times, become a den of criminal elements,” he said.

Orutugu assured residents that the command remains fully committed to restoring normalcy and ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state.

He added that intelligence-led operations had already commenced, expressing confidence that the perpetrators would be apprehended within the 48-hour window.