Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State , over the weekend, disclosed that more than 200 operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, have lost their lives in the fight against insecurity in the state.

Makinde disclosed this during a visit to families of pupils and teachers abducted from schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15.

The governor, who appealed for unity in ongoing efforts to secure the release of the victims, said the situation required collaboration among all levels of government rather than blame-trading.

“This is not the time to trade blame, whether it is the Federal Government, the state government or local government. This is the time to come together and rescue our children and their teachers,” he said. He assured the affected families that his administration would continue to deploy every available resource towards ensuring the safe return of the abductees.