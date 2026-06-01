Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State , over the weekend, disclosed that more than 200 operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, have lost their lives in the fight against insecurity in the state.
Makinde disclosed this during a visit to families of pupils and teachers abducted from schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15.
The governor, who appealed for unity in ongoing efforts to secure the release of the victims, said the situation required collaboration among all levels of government rather than blame-trading.
“This is not the time to trade blame, whether it is the Federal Government, the state government or local government. This is the time to come together and rescue our children and their teachers,” he said.
Makinde also sympathised with the families of victims and security personnel who had paid the ultimate price in the course of protecting lives and property.
“For the Amotekun Corps, we have lost over 200 operatives. People may not know the sacrifices they make. They go into dangerous situations and many do not return. May God help us put an end to the bloodshed in our state and country,” the governor said.
He noted that while residents had expressed frustration over the prevailing security challenges, the government remained committed to addressing the situation through sustained collaboration with security agencies.
The governor reiterated his support for the creation of state police, describing Amotekun as a temporary response to growing security concerns in the absence of a constitutional framework for state policing.
Speaking earlier at the joint mega rally of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ibadan, Makinde said the South-West states established Amotekun after efforts to secure approval for state police failed to materialise.
“We wanted state police. Since it was not forthcoming, we created Amotekun as a stop-gap measure to support existing security structures,” he said.
The governor urged the Federal Government to take concrete steps towards addressing security challenges across the country, stressing that effective policing requires localised solutions and stronger community participation.
Amotekun was established in January 2020 by the six South-West states as a regional security outfit to complement conventional security agencies in tackling kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes.
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