The world has mobilised nearly half a billion dollars to fight the Ebola outbreak gripping Central Africa, yet this “victory” comes with the bitter taste of African inadequacy. Africa secured $498.8 million in pledges, barely $20 million short of the $519 million needed, but the cruel irony is that most of this money came from outside the continent where the life is being lost.

The Bundibugyo Ebola virus now ravages the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, claiming 220 lives so far and spreading faster than containment efforts can grasp it. Ebola is not COVID-19. While COVID-19 spreads through invisible airborne particles, rapidly infecting thousands before anyone notices, Ebola requires direct contact with bodily fluids of symptomatic individuals.

COVID-19 killed millions through its relentless transmission, but Ebola kills with terrifying efficiency, wiping out up to 90 per cent of those infected with no vaccine for this particular strain. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared this a Public Health Emergency of International Concern because the virus is crossing borders, threatening multiple countries, and requires coordinated global action to prevent a catastrophe far worse than the 2014 West Africa outbreak that killed over 11,000 people.

The generous contributors deserve our deepest gratitude. The World Bank pledged $160 million for Congo operations, the United States committed $82 million to strengthen containment, European partners provided approximately $57 million, and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs released an additional $60 million. These nations and organisations responded with remarkable swiftness because they understand what happens when diseases spread unchecked: no border is truly safe, and the economic and human costs of delayed action dwarf any immediate investment.

Their responsiveness reflects decades of hard-learned lessons from past pandemics. Yet where are African countries and groups? The painful truth is that African nations, despite bearing the brunt of this outbreak on their soil, haven’t contributed anything, not even tokens of solidarity. This is not ignorance but desperate reality. African governments struggle with basic healthcare infrastructure, and many already face crushing debt burdens while their citizens lack access to essential medicines.

The African Union’s health agency, Africa CDC, has openly lamented the continent’s inability to fund its own survival. The remaining $20.2 million gap must be filled immediately. We commend the international community for their swift generosity, but we must also call for additional funds to fully contain this outbreak before it claims more lives and spreads to neighboring nations.

All countries, especially travellers to affected regions, must exercise extreme caution. Standard precautions remain our best defense: avoid contact with sick individuals, practise rigorous handwashing and hygiene, and seek immediate medical attention for any symptoms.

Ebola is defeated not through panic, but vigilance, preparation, and the collective commitment to protect one another across borders. Africa must strengthen its capacity to protect itself.