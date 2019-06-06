2019 Election: PDP attacks Buhari over comment on FCT residents

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday castigated President Muhammadu Buhari for branding residents of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja as “necessary evil” because they did not vote for him in the February 23 presidential election.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said such resort to branding of Nigerians for rightly exercising their rights is completely un-presidential and must be condemned by all.

According to him, Buhari’s statement was inciting, divisive and capable of demonising innocent compatriots and setting them up for victimisation by overzealous agencies.

He called on Buhari to apologise to Nigerians for this alleged divisive comment.

Ologbondiyan said, “President Buhari should note that he was not only rejected by FCT residents but also by an overwhelming majority of Nigerians across the states of the federation, who voted massively for the PDP, only for the Independent National Electoral Commission to subvert the will of the people in his favour; consequent upon which our party and presidential candidate have headed for the retrieval of this stolen mandate at the tribunal.”

The PDP spokesman said it worrisome Buhari statement that “to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the Vice President.”

He said it is the duty of Buhari to provide security for all parts of the country, irrespective of where he and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo reside or how Nigerians cast their votes.

According to him, the security of lives of all Nigerians, ought to have been paramount to the President and not determined by inessential factors, if indeed he has the interest of the people at heart.

He said, “Nigerians should continue in their determination to retrieve the presidential mandate at the tribunal, so as to have an administration that truly cares for the citizens, in line with the provisions of our laws.”

Buhari had jokingly on Tuesday while hosting a delegation from the Federal Capital Territory, comprising National Assembly members, religious leaders, heads of security agencies and civil servants, who paid him a Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa said despite that the people of the FCT rejecting him by voting for PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the February 23 presidential poll, he would secure the territory, being the President.

He said he must secure the FCT because its security also meant his own security and that of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari had said, “I want to appreciate the number two man of the country because he knows what we are going through very quietly. I am very pleased that you came with this very powerful constituency.

“I appeal to you to remain exemplary so that those under you will know that the country is doing very well. If you break down and complain, the impact will reverberate all over and then government will not be popular and whatever efforts we are making will not be appreciated.

“I have just spoken to the Senator (Philip Aduda) on my left and I told him that his constituency did not vote for me. So, I was very pleased that when they made the arrangement, they put him very far away from me. I have all the results of all constituencies.

“I am not threatening FCT because to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the Vice-President. I think they know that they are necessary evil, that was why they decided to vote for the PDP.”