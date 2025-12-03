World football governing body, FIFA, has clarified that players selected to represent their countries at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be allowed to remain with their clubs until December 15 – just one week before the tournament begins.

With the 35th edition of Africa’s premier football competition scheduled to kick off on December 21 in Morocco, FIFA’s announcement brings relief to many clubs across Europe and other football leagues that had been concerned about losing key players too early to national team camps. The tournament will feature 24 nations competing for the continent’s most prestigious football title.

FIFA’s updated release period provides a tighter schedule for national teams preparing for the competition, meaning coaches will have fewer days to work with full squads before the opening matches. However, the global body noted that the decision seeks to strike a balance between club commitments-especially during the busy December calendar-and national team needs ahead of the continental showpiece.

The Africa Cup of Nations traditionally falls outside the international break calendar, often prompting disputes between clubs and national teams over player availability. In past editions, many clubs expressed concerns over losing players weeks before the tournament, particularly as Europe’s domestic campaigns reach critical stages during the winter period.

Participating teams will now adjust their training and preparation schedules to fit the shortened window, while clubs continue their campaigns with full squads for a little longer before the continent’s biggest football event gets underway in Morocco.

As many as 45 Premier League players could leave their clubs to play at the AFCON.