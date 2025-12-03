Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy is lending a significant hand to the families affected by Stockton’s recent mass shooting.

The Afrobeats star has pledged to cover funeral costs for the four young victims, aged 8 to 21, who were killed at a children’s birthday party on Saturday, Nov. 29.

Police report that 11 others were injured in the shooting at Monkey Space, a banquet hall in unincorporated San Joaquin County just north of Stockton.

“When I heard about the children murdered in Stockton, my heart broke,” Burna Boy said in a statement obtained by the Stockton Record, explaining that he first learned of the tragedy on The Breakfast Club radio show.

He then contacted Wack 100, talent manager and co-founder of Cash Money Records, who connected him with Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee.

“No family should ever face this kind of pain alone,” Burna Boy added. “I wanted to do whatever I could to support these parents as they begin the long process of healing.”

The singer was reportedly particularly moved by the story of 14-year-old Amari Peterson, one of the four victims.

The Modesto teen, who played football and basketball, had been making plans for college, according to a GoFundMe page set up to assist his parents with funeral expenses.

As of Tuesday, December 2, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, which authorities say appeared to be targeted.

“I want to thank Burna Boy for his support of families and children he has never met but still felt moved to help,” Vice Mayor Lee said. “Let his generosity serve as an example: so many people want to help but may not know how — and our community needs that support now more than ever.”

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunolouwa Ogulu, has recently faced backlash after pausing a Nov. 12 performance in Colorado to call out a couple who appeared to be sleeping during his show.

Fans criticized him, leading to boycotts of his subsequent concerts, including his Nov. 18 performance at Oakland Arena.

He has since canceled two U.S. tour dates: Minneapolis on Nov. 28 and Chicago on December 1.