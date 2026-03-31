The camps of the former governor of Kano State, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso and that of the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have confirmed ongoing discussions that could lead to a joint presidential ticket involving the two leaders ahead of the 2027 general election.

The former governor of Kano State declared for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday today and was received by the National Chairman and Secretary of the ADC, David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, respectively.

Ahead of the defection, he had, at the weekend, visited former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Abuja after an earlier meeting with Aregbesola.

Kwankwaso had earlier been visited during Sallah durbar in Kano by Obi, alongside Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson.

The development comes as Kwankwaso announced his resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party on Sunday, citing the need for political realignment.

Kwankwaso, who was the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

He said, “I wish to formally announce my resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) with immediate effect.”

The former governor described his exit as a difficult decision, noting his longstanding involvement with the party.

“As a committed and bona fide member of the party, this was not an easy decision to make. However, considering the current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape, which calls for strategic realignment, I have found it necessary to identify with another political platform that offers the best opportunity to effectively change the nation,” he said.

Kwankwaso expressed appreciation to the party leadership, including the National Chairman, Ajuji Ahmed, and other organs of the party, for their support during his time.

He also acknowledged members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and party supporters for their commitment.

“We shall continue to collaborate and work together towards charting a better and more prosperous future for our dear nation,” he added.

The National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Ladipo Johnson, admitted that there would inevitably be a political movement if both Obi and Kwankwaso agreed to work together.

He said, “I think that whichever way, there is bound to be a movement. If they are going to work together, there is bound to be a movement, either to the ADC, NNPP or somewhere else.”

On concerns about the viability of the NNPP amid lingering litigations, Johnson dismissed the notion that the development was peculiar to his party.

“Virtually, every party has litigation because it is one of the tactics being deployed by the ruling party,” he noted

On whether the NNPP would back its leader if he contests on the ADC platform, Johnson said the party would take a collective decision in line with its constitution.

He said, “If Kwankwaso decides to run for the presidency on another platform, it is only natural that the National Working Committee of the NNPP would meet and summon the NEC to take a decision that we will obviously be in alignment with wherever he is going.

“Definitely, he will be moving there along with the full support of the Kwankwasiyya Movement. But as I earlier said, the NNPP will make a decision to have a strategic alliance with the prospective party. Nothing is stopping it from doing that. It is in the constitution.”

He also expressed confidence in Kwankwaso’s political strength despite recent developments in Kano.

“Do you know why I am confident? Abba’s rebellion was not a betrayal of Kwankwaso or the NNPP. It was a betrayal of the mandate of the people of the state. And I assure you that since that day, Kwankwaso has been getting bigger and stronger.

“Look at how they welcomed Obi. Nobody knew Obi was coming. They just came to pay homage at Sallah. It’s a traditional thing they do in the north. You go and pay homage to the emir and to Kwankwaso,” he added.

Also speaking, Obi’s former campaign spokesman and National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Dr Yunusa Tanko, said the idea of an Obi-Kwankwaso ticket was gaining traction among Nigerians.

He said, “I started this particular narrative on the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket. It seems to be the most acceptable if you are going to do a public poll.

“It is obvious. So it is the people who will vote. And if that is their preferred choice, why not?”

On whether both politicians were willing to work together, Tanko said their positions had evolved since the 2023 elections.

“Well, there has been a shift in their mindsets, considering the result of the 2023 poll. And I can authoritatively tell you that when the opportunity beckons to them, they will be willing to work together.”

The Obidient coordinator dismissed speculations that the two camps were considering registering a new political party.

He said, “That would be an exercise in futility because registration of a new party cannot be done now. And I think that shop has already been closed. So the speculation is out of it.

“Just as I said, if the opportunity beckons for these two persons, quote me, they are willing to work together.”

Tanko added that opposition parties could form a broader alliance ahead of the next election cycle.

“All political parties in the opposition will likely come together and work together as a team. You can see the euphoria that welcomes this particular visit that we made to Kano, and it was a heavily welcomed thing.

“So we are hoping that it will kind of metamorphose into an alliance of all opposition parties because that is what we need at the moment, now in this country.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone to come together as a team for the benefit of Nigeria, both as a political party and individuals who have the capacity to dislodge this particular government that has added little value to human dignity in Nigeria.

“The vehicle to be used may be decided by the people. The pathway to get to that particular destination will also be discussed by the leaders. Once the objective and the goal are similar and agreed upon, all other indices come in as an appendage,” he stated.

The Obidient Movement and NNPP, however, pushed back against allegations by critics that Obi staged a “rented crowd” during his recent visit to Kano.

In separate interviews, Ladipo and Tanko rejected the insinuation outright, attributing the viral claims to a misinterpretation of unrelated footage.

Ladipo maintained that both Obi and Kwankwaso have never relied on inducements to mobilise supporters.

“Rented crowd? Never. Even when Kwankwaso was doing declaration, he was like everyone who can come should come. He didn’t send money to the states or any organiser to bring people. You should have seen the crowd. They filled the whole of Maitama.

“Of course. Everybody knows Obi very well. Will he or Kwankwaso put one Kobo down? The truth is that the crowd didn’t even know the people coming. They just came for Sallah homage.”

Also speaking, Tanko described the allegation as baseless, stressing that the reception Obi received in Kano reflected spontaneous goodwill rather than orchestrated mobilisation.

He said, “Rented crowd? These people are funny. If you go and rent a crowd, would you also rent their mouth? It was spontaneous. The kind of love that was shown to Obi was spontaneous. These are not even Obidient members.

“What you saw are the Kwankwasiya members’ rent. You cannot rent a crowd for Kwankwaso. No way! Anybody saying that is just uncharitable with the respect that we give to people of Kano State.”