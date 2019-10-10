AASDU President, Osakwe, commends Awba-Ofemili on N100m Civic Centre Fund project

Earlier, Mr. Nweke in his welcome address, noted that the N100m multi-purpose civic centre is important and strategic, as “it marks the beginning of a journey to a stronger socio economic base for our dear Union in Lagos” just as he beckoned on essence of building institutions than individuals for the town to thrive.

ADU Lagos, he said, conceived the idea of a multipurpose civic center, to serve as a focal point for the community gathering with facilities for indoor sporting events, theaters, concerts and shopping centre.

“Specifically, the ADU Lagos Civic Centre building is estimated to cost about N100m for completion; which outside acting as ADU Lagos meeting point, will be an income generating venture through offer of services to the public by renting out its halls for events when completed.

“ADU members wishing to use the hall will benefit from a special discount package,” he assured, and urged guests for support to achieve this goal, “please donate generously and you’ll be richly blessed. God loves a cheerful giver.”

Even as a given percentage of the fund raised will be set aside for women empowerment, especially for widows in the town and specifically those who may have links with ADU Lagos.

He also noted that Awba-Ofemili indigenes have been in Lagos for over 40 years and deserved to have a meeting point of their own, saying again that what the town needs urgently is not necessarily strong men or women, but strong institutions in Awba-Ofemili to prosper.

Over 30 indigenes of Awba-Ofemili both home and abroad in addition to some of their friends were honoured at the occasion including the chairman, Fidwax Group, Chief Fidelis Nweke, who was the chief launcher as well as the Transition Chairman, Awka-North Local Government Area, Hon. Ferdinard Onwuje; Chief Dr. Nnamdi Okafor, CEO, Edinho Limited; and Mr. Benard Nebeani, to name but a few.

Also, over 86 indigenes received their certificates of membership by the leadership of ADU Lagos.