The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has deployed a high-level fact-finding team to Zamfara State over alleged accidental bombing of civilian casualties during Saturday’s operation by the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) in the state.

The accidental bombing reportedly happened in Kakindawa village, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, with 16 vigilantes allegedly killed.

An indigene of the area, Garba Umar, disclosed on Sunday that the incident occurred on Saturday evening when the village’s vigilante group was on its way to assist neighbors in Tungar Kara village, who had been attacked by bandits.

Zamfara State government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state also confirmed the accidental bombing and commisserated with the families of the victims.

In the statement on Monday, NAF said the fact-finding team is led by Air Vice Marshal Edward K. Gabkwet, Director of Coordination and Cooperation in the Civil-Military Relations Branch of NAF Headquarters.

The team is tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

A statement on Monday by the NAF spokesperson, AVM Olusola Akinboyewa, said the team would engage with state and local government officials, as well as other critical stakeholders, to gather a comprehensive understanding of the events.

He said, “Concerned about the reported incidence of civilian casualties in the recent NAF airstrikes in Zamfara State, the CAS, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has dispatched a fact-finding team to Zamfara to fully investigate the incident and provide a detailed report for further action.

“The team, led by AVM Edward Gabkwet, DCC in the Civil-Military Relations Branch of NAF Headquarters, will liaise and interface with state and local government officials as well as all other critical stakeholders, for a holistic assessment of the situation with a view to driving the appropriate response.”

Akinboyewa stated that the CAS was committed to the highest level of professionalism.

He said, “The CAS wishes to reiterate the NAF’s commitment to the highest level of professionalism and transparency in the conduct of operations, in line with appropriate global standards.

“Our absolute value for the life and well-being of every Nigerian remains an integral part of the ethos of the service, as we sustain the effort to defeat all threats to our nation’s peace, security and prosperity. Mindful also of the need to maintain public trust, which is germane to our operational effectiveness, we enjoin all stakeholders to rest assured that the NAF will continue to refine its operational procedures to ensure mission accomplishment, while protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

This Zamfara incident bombing comes only weeks after the Christmas Day accidental bombing of civilians in two communities in the Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State by the Nigerian Air Force.

An airstrike, intended to neutralise Lakurawa terrorists, mistakenly hit Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities, killing at least 10 villagers and leaving several others wounded.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army on Monday offered free medical services to over 5,000 residents of Gidan Gabas in the Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The gesture was part of activities to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day,.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division and Commander, Sector 2 of Operation Hadarin Daji, Maj. Gen. Ibikunke Ajose, said the initiative reflected the Nigerian Army’s commitment to its corporate social responsibilities and its dedication to providing relief to underserved communities.

Represented by the Commander of 8 Division, 78 Brigade Supply and Transport, Brig. Gen. Ogbonnaya Igwe, Ajose said, “The medical team has come prepared with sufficient drugs and resources to ensure that everyone who participates in this exercise receives adequate care. We chose rural areas like Gidan Gabas to ensure the services reach those who need them the most.” – Punch.