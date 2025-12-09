The Nigerian Air Force has broken its silence on the Nigerian aircraft that is currently in Burkina Faso.

Spokesperson of the Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, made certain clarifications regarding the situation in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The Confederation of Sahel States (AES), a rival ECOWAS union, accused the aircraft carrying 11 Nigerian soldiers of violating Burkina Faso airspace.

AES, made up of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic, was established after ECOWAS suspended the three nations over the toppling of democratic governments.

In a statement signed by Assimi Goita, the Mali junta leader, AES said the the Nigerian aircraft was forced to land in Bobo Dioulasso, on Monday.

Goita also directed that any aircraft which violates AES airspace should be neutralised.

“The Confederation of the Sahel States most strongly condemns this violation of its airspace and the sovereignty of its member states.

“Faced with this unfriendly act carried out in defiance of international law and international civil and/or military aviation rules, arrangements are made to guarantee the security of the Confederal airspace.

“In this regard, and on the instructions of the Heads of State, the Arian and anti-aircraft defences of the Confederal space put on maximum alert, in accordance with the Declaration of the College of Heads of State dated December 22, 2024, were authorised to neutralise any aircraft that would violate the confederal space,” the AES statement read.

But Air Commodore Ejodame explained that the Nigerian aircraft had an emergency landing in Burkina Faso due to safety issues.

He said those on board the aircraft were fine and would soon continue their mission to Europe.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) wishes to clarify reports regarding the diversion of a NAF C-130 aircraft during its ferry mission to Portugal on 8 December 2025.”

“Following takeoff from Lagos, the crew observed a technical concern which necessitated a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, the nearest airfield, in accordance with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols. NAF crew is safe and have received cordial treatment from the host authorities.

“Plans are ongoing to resume the mission as scheduled. The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the support received during this period and assures the public that NAF remains professionally committed to strict compliance with operational procedures and safety standards, ensuring the protection of its personnel while fulfilling its constitutional mandate.”