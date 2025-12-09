The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has declared a state of emergency in the region.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, made the declaration known on Tuesday during the 55th session of the mediation and security council, at the ministerial level in Abuja.

Touray said the developments highlight the “imperative of serious introspection on the future of our democracy and the urgent need to invest in the security of our community”.

The meeting was convened following the string of coups in Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger and botched mutinies Benin Republic and other parts of the sub-region.