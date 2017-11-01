Africa Youth Day: How Nestlé is supporting African youths in Central, West Africa

Africa Youth Day: How Nestlé is supporting African youth in Central and West Africa Nestlè efforts to support young people highlight the importance of Africa Youth Day today, the 1st of November 2017. This day highlights on the “recognition of youth as key agents for social change, economic growth and sustainable development in all areas of African Society”. Nestlé believes that helping to develop thriving, resilient communities starts with education and promoting decent employment and diversity. We do this through our commitment to supporting young people worldwide through the rollout of our Global Youth Initiative: Nestlé needs YOUth. Our 2030 ambition is to help 10 million young people around the world have access to economic opportunities. As a company, Nestlé wants to help equip the next generation for employment, or to become entrepreneurs wherever they live. We do this by offering internship, creating traineeships, apprenticeship and job opportunities for young people at our sites across the region, while also addressing the UN SDG Goal 8 , which aims to ‘promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full of productive employment and decent work for all’. For young people like Ifeanyichukwu Orabuche, Nestlé Nigeria, being a part of this initiative has helped to build readiness-for-work skills. “Joining Nestlé as a Graduate Trainee in 2013 formed the bedrock of my career and shaped me for my career in Nestlé. Interacting with so many people from diverse cultures, appreciating different perspectives and insights from different teams, has taught me teamwork and leadership (influencing people even without a title). These have allowed me add value to the business both in Nigeria and across the region where I have successful managed marketing projects. Nestlé is about people, values and the culture. There is nothing like working for a company that cares not only about the goals but how it is achieved. It has been an exciting journey so far.” We encourage you to access this link to read more about our commitment to young people in Central and West Africa. And also to access our social media sites below to hear more about testimonials of young people working at Nestlé. We thank you for helping to create awareness about Africa Youth Day and for sharing our stories.