Again, Court halts APC rescheduled congresses in Rivers

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Friday issued an order restraining the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress from conducting its rescheduled wards, local government areas and state congresses stipulated for December 21, 23 and 27, 2019 respectively.

The order followed a suit instituted by a chieftain of the APC in Rivers State, Igo Aguma before Justice A. U. Kingsley-Chuku.

The court order also restrained Mr Isaac Abott Ogbobula, who is the chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC in Rivers State from conducting the congresses.

The wards congresses had been billed for Saturday, December 21, the local government areas congresses to hold Monday 23, while that of the state for Friday, December 27, 2019.

Justice Kingsley-Chuku ordered that the defendants in the suit, the All Progressives Congress, Adams Ohiomhole and Isaac Abott Ogbobula, should refrain from conducting the congresses pending the outcome of the suit to show respect to the court.

The judge, however adjourned the matter to January 27, 2020 for definite hearing.

The order read in part, “It is hereby ordered as follows: That the defendants are to forthwith stop, refrain or desist from carrying out any other or further acts or activities with respect to or in furtherance of the subject matter of this suit or the pending application as a mark of respect to the court and to avoid foisting a fiat accompli to the court with respect to whatever shall be the outcome of the pending applications.”

A Rivers state High Court had on Wednesday set aside an earlier order stopping the state chapter of the APC from conducting its wards, LGAs and state congresses scheduled for September 17, 18 and 21, 2019, clearing the way for the party’s long awaited congresses.