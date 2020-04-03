Aisha Buhari welcomes daughter from quarantine

One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari has stepped out of quarantine after spending 14 days to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Buhari’s daughter, who returned from the UK went into quarantine immediately in line with guidelines laid down by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari revealed this on Thursday on her twitter handle.

According to Aisha, it was a thing of joy and gratitude to God to reunite with her daughter after she went into isolation 14 days ago.

“It is a thing of joy & gratitude to Almighty God to reunite with my daughter after she had been in isolation for 14 days immediately she landed in Nigeria.

“While I’m wishing all those infected for a speedy recovery, I pray for the end of this pandemic,” she tweeted.

Aisha had revealed on March 19 that her daughter had gone into self-isolation after arriving from the United Kingdom due to raging Coronavirus pandemic.

She said her daughter returned from the UK being among the burden countries of Coronavirus and placed herself on self-isolation even though she did not develop any symptoms of the disease.

“Good afternoon Nigerians, earlier today my daughter returned from the UK being among the high Burden listed countries of COVID-19.

“Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health , Presidential Task force on COVID – 19 and that of NCDC, she is on self isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19,” she said.