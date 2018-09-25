Aisha Buhari’s ADC in SSS custody over alleged N2.5bn fraud

September 25, 2018 0

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the arrest of her Aide De Camp (ADC), Sani Baba-Inna over allegation of N2.5 billion fraud.

The ADC is presently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Spokesperson of DSS, Peter Afunanya confirmed that Baba-Inna is in their custody.

“He was handed over by the Police and investigation is ongoing,” he stated.

Aisha Buhari had alleged that Baba-Inna received huge donations from politicians and business people on her behalf and kept the cash to himself.

She had urged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to arrest and compel Mr. Baba-Inna to refund the money, estimated at N2.5billion.

