Akande intervenes in Aregbesola, Oyetola rift

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the incumbent Minister of Interior, on Thursday, visited Chief Bisi Akande, a former governor of the state and Interim National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting between the trio lasted for over four and a half hours where they discussed state matters.

In a post by Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor “To celebrate the New Year, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor, The State of Osun, and his predecessor and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, were at Ila, the country home of a foremost Political leader, Chief Bisi Akande, yesterday”.

The duo of Akande and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the APC had been working to resolve the political differences between Oyetola and Aregbesola. – Daily Independent.