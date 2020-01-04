Alleged extortion: EFCC gets court order to detain Shehu Sani for 14 days

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has obtained a court order to detain the former senator Shehu Sani, for 14 days to allow thorough investigation of his alleged involvement in name dropping and extortion.

The development followed fresh allegations levelled against the ex-lawmaker by the complainant, Alhaji Sani Dauda.

Shehu Sani was arrested on New Year ‘s Eve by the EFCC operatives in Abuja.

The ASD Motors boss, Alhaji Sani Dauda, has complained against the alleged activities of the senator.

He was said to have collected $10,000 from ASD Motors on the grounds that he is very close to the EFCC boss.

It was alleged Sani claimed he was close to Magu and could help them to escape the agency’s scrutiny and punishments for economic and financial infractions.”

Dauda was said to have informed the EFCC that Sani allegedly demanded $20,000 to pass to Magu in order to resolve the issue.

The complainant allegedly stated that he could only provide $10,000 and thereafter proceeded to write a cheque covering the amount.