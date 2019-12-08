American rapper Cardi B visits, gifts Lagos orphanage

American rapper Cardi B has visited a motherless home in Lagos, with tons of gifts, bought from a Nigerian supermarket, hours before performing at Livespot X Festival on Saturday night.

The singer, who said in a live video on Saturday morning that she was enjoying Lagos, posted photographs of the visit on her Instagram page, with the caption: “Gotta thank the ladies and the gentlemen that nurtured these kids that need just a little bit of more love and protection and gear them up for a better place ,destiny and future.People like YALL MATTER !

The post attracted sweet words from Nigerian celebrities such as Nollywood star, Funke-Akindele, who wrote, with love emoji: Thank you for being real and big shout out to @livespotnation @dareydarey for inviting such a real and kind soul to our Naija.”