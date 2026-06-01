Organisers of Big Brother Naija have announced that the reunion show for the reality television programme’s 10th season will premiere on June 8.

The organisers disclosed this in a statement shared on the show’s social media platforms on Monday, hinting at fresh drama as former housemates reunite months after the season ended.

“Some receipts were never meant to stay in the drafts. The #BBNaija S10 housemates are back on the couch, and nothing is off the table,” the statement read.

According to the organisers, the reunion will air on Africa Magic Showcase at 10 pm WAT and on Africa Magic Family at 10:30 pm WAT.

The announcement comes weeks after the organisers opened auditions for the show’s 11th season and unveiled registration requirements for prospective contestants.

Applicants were directed to register through the official audition portal, provide personal details, and select preferred audition dates, locations and times. Physical auditions were scheduled to be held from May 22 to 24 in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu.

The reunion is expected to bring together housemates from the landmark 10th season, which aired from July to October 2025 and featured the largest cast in the programme’s history.

Season 10, themed “10/10”, featured 29 housemates and ended with Imisi emerging as the winner after 10 weeks of competition.

The season also produced finalists including Dede, Koyin, Sultana, Kola, Jason Jae, Mensan, Kaybobo and Isabella, while Faith was disqualified shortly before the finale.

With auditions for Season 11 already concluded and a new edition of the reality show on the horizon, the reunion is set to revisit unresolved disputes, alliances and controversies that shaped one of the most talked-about seasons in the programme’s history.