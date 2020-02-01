American Rapper, James Guyton gets Nigerian name, chieftaincy title

American born music star, James Guyton, who recently traced his origin to Nigeria has been given an Igbo name, Chiwetara by His Royal Highness Eze E.C.O Udoka (KSM), the Eme II of Ofeme Ancient Kingdom in Abia State.

According to a statement from the palace of the king, the rapper will also be conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Nwaannedinamba of Ofeme, Umuahia’.

In a letter signed by the Palace Secretary, Chief Onyemachi and directed to Guyton, the conferment is in recognition of the music star’s uncommon integrity and philanthropic work in Nigeria.

“The entire members of the community are delighted to welcome home our African-American son and are equally pleased with your acceptance. You are highly welcome home,” the statement read.

The Guardian gathered that preparation is high and the community is wearing a new for the grand event, which comes up on March 21, 2020.

Guyton, the lead vocalist, writer and producer for the group Friends With Nobody (F.W.N) had recently, declared that a direct DNA test conducted has linked him to his long lost ancestors in Nigeria. Born in Des Moines, IA, he grew up in Sacramento, California where he had a rough upbringing and childhood.

After losing his both parents, the rapper, in pursuits of a better life, moved to Denver, Colorado as an adult on a journey to find his deeper self and his higher calling in God. And not only did he find his higher purpose along his journey, he also found his true family identity.

A by-product of his environment, which was surrounded with music that he fell in love with at an early age, JG, as his admirers fondly call him is a philanthropist, he has been able to affect his society in his own little way.

He said, “I have been able to put boreholes in communities where people lack running water across the country, provide shelter for widows and the less privileges, pay school fees of indigents students in the university. “I have also empowered people who are connected to my music. I keep moving on and I ain’t got discouraged in spite of what I see around me,” he added